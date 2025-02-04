Left Menu

Marco Rubio Observes Panama Deportation Flights: A New Chapter in Immigration Policies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio watched a deportation flight from Panama carrying 43 migrants. This action highlights the US administration's focus on deterring illegal immigration through partnerships with Central American countries like Panama, which has cooperated by facilitating deportation flights. Rubio's comments emphasized the importance of these alliances in managing migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:02 IST
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally observed a deportation flight from Panama involving 43 migrants, signaling the Trump administration's focus on curbing illegal immigration. This rare public display came as Rubio visited Panama City on a five-nation Central American tour, highlighting a strong cooperation with Panama in handling migration issues.

The deportation flight returned 32 men and 11 women to Colombia. US officials assert that such actions deter illegal migration, with financial backing provided to Panama. Rubio noted the broader tragedy of mass migration, recognizing the often victimized status of migrants.

Panama has conducted numerous deportation flights since a US partnership was established. President Mulino reaffirmed Panama's stance, retracting from Chinese initiatives at Rubio's urging. While migration through the Darien Gap has decreased significantly, Venezuela's stance on accepting deportations remains unchanged, underscoring ongoing regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

