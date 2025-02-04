Trump's Sovereign Wealth Fund and TikTok Takeover: A Bold Move

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a groundbreaking executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to establish a sovereign wealth fund. This novel initiative, which could see TikTok as part of its portfolio, aims to leverage liquid assets for national benefit.

Originally proposed during Trump's presidential campaign, the fund is envisioned to finance key infrastructure projects, including highways and medical research. The U.S., however, faces unique challenges as it operates at a deficit, unlike other nations that establish such funds using budget surpluses.

Globally, there are over 90 sovereign wealth funds managing $8 trillion in assets. As TikTok, with its massive American user base, navigates hurdles due to its Chinese ownership, Trump is engaging potential buyers, eyeing a decision on the app's future soon.

