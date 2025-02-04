Left Menu

Trump's Sovereign Wealth Fund and TikTok Takeover: A Bold Move

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the U.S. to create a sovereign wealth fund aimed at monetizing assets. As part of this initiative, the government may purchase TikTok, a popular app with national security concerns. The fund could support infrastructure projects across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:07 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a groundbreaking executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to establish a sovereign wealth fund. This novel initiative, which could see TikTok as part of its portfolio, aims to leverage liquid assets for national benefit.

Originally proposed during Trump's presidential campaign, the fund is envisioned to finance key infrastructure projects, including highways and medical research. The U.S., however, faces unique challenges as it operates at a deficit, unlike other nations that establish such funds using budget surpluses.

Globally, there are over 90 sovereign wealth funds managing $8 trillion in assets. As TikTok, with its massive American user base, navigates hurdles due to its Chinese ownership, Trump is engaging potential buyers, eyeing a decision on the app's future soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

