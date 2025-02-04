Left Menu

New U.S. Tariffs Impacting Imports from China and Canada

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to implement new tariffs impacting mailed packages from China and Canada. Packages will require formal customs entry starting Tuesday. Additionally, Chinese imports with temporary duty exemptions will also face a 10% tariff, as detailed in the Federal Register notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is set to enforce new tariffs affecting mailed packages from China and Canada, requiring formal customs entry starting Tuesday. The decision is outlined in a recent notice made public online.

According to the Federal Register, these changes mean that even Chinese imports which enjoy temporary duty exemptions will not be spared, facing a new 10% tariff.

The move comes amid heightened trade tensions and will likely have notable effects on international shipping and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

