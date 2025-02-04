New U.S. Tariffs Impacting Imports from China and Canada
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to implement new tariffs impacting mailed packages from China and Canada. Packages will require formal customs entry starting Tuesday. Additionally, Chinese imports with temporary duty exemptions will also face a 10% tariff, as detailed in the Federal Register notice.
According to the Federal Register, these changes mean that even Chinese imports which enjoy temporary duty exemptions will not be spared, facing a new 10% tariff.
The move comes amid heightened trade tensions and will likely have notable effects on international shipping and commerce.
