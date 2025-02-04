New U.S. Tariffs Impacting Imports from China and Canada

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is set to enforce new tariffs affecting mailed packages from China and Canada, requiring formal customs entry starting Tuesday. The decision is outlined in a recent notice made public online.

According to the Federal Register, these changes mean that even Chinese imports which enjoy temporary duty exemptions will not be spared, facing a new 10% tariff.

The move comes amid heightened trade tensions and will likely have notable effects on international shipping and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)