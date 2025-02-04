Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Negotiation Over Nations

President Trump backed off tariffs on Mexico and Canada, focusing instead on China. Trudeau and Sheinbaum agreed to boost border security. The tariff delay allows a month for negotiations. Trump suggested targeting the EU, potentially causing economic upheaval across key U.S. trading partners.

Updated: 04-02-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has reconsidered his plan to impose hefty tariffs on Mexico and Canada, signifying a pivot while maintaining his stance against China. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed they would enhance border security measures in accordance with Trump's ultimatum.

As a result, the 25% tariffs due to be enforced on Tuesday are postponed for 30 days. On phone calls with both leaders, Trump affirmed the productive talks, although the White House has yet to officially confirm. Meanwhile, Mexico is set to man its northern border with an additional 10,000 National Guard officers.

The temporary ceasefire opens the gateway for a process of negotiation, with Trump vowing on social media to work with Sheinbaum on a bilateral resolution. The initial sweeping tariff announcement, impacting $2.1 trillion of trade, followed Trump's ongoing trade approach that could soon target the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

