India Joins UN Honour Roll with Timely Budget Contribution

India has contributed USD 37.64 million to the United Nations Regular Budget for 2025, joining 35 member states who have paid their assessments in full and on time. Consistently fulfilling its obligations, India was acknowledged by UN officials for its punctual payments.

India has made a significant contribution to the United Nations Regular Budget for 2025, paying a total of USD 37.64 million. This timely payment places India among an elite group of 35 member states lauded for fulfilling their financial obligations to the UN on schedule.

The United Nations Committee on Contributions confirmed that as of January 31, 2025, India had paid its dues in full, making it to the 'honour roll' of compliant countries. This recognition came during the daily briefing by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang also commended India for consistently meeting its financial responsibilities, emphasizing India's role as a reliable partner to the UN. Yang is scheduled to visit India from February 4 to 8, where further discussions on mutual cooperation are anticipated.

