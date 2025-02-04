Government Seeks Global Shipyards for New Interislander Ferries

Rail Minister Winston Peters has announced that the Government has commenced worldwide market engagement to procure two new medium-sized ferries to replace the aging Interislander fleet. The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize New Zealand’s maritime infrastructure and ensure reliable ferry services between the North and South Islands.

“The Government will immediately engage shipyards internationally, identifying those with the capability, capacity, and interest to deliver new ferries by 2029,” says Minister Peters.

The first phase of engagement will narrow down the list of potential shipbuilders capable of delivering vessels that meet New Zealand’s maritime needs. Once this process is completed, detailed ship specifications will be issued later in 2025, ensuring no time is wasted in securing the necessary agreements.

Alternative Procurement Options Open

In parallel with direct engagement with shipyards, the Government is inviting interested parties to propose alternative procurement solutions. These alternatives must present viable strategies for delivering ferry services that align with operational, financial, and infrastructural goals.

“We announced in December that any better ideas than direct procurement of new ferries and port agreements for the enabling infrastructure will be heard. Interested parties should put their best foot forward now,” Minister Peters states.

Key Criteria for Alternative Procurement Proposals

Ideas for alternative procurement must demonstrate:

The ability to deliver ferries by 2029 with appropriate freight and passenger capacity that meets specified standards.

Assurance that necessary landside infrastructure will support new ferry operations in 2029.

Capability and experience in maritime transport operations, financing, or infrastructure investment.

The ability to manage risks associated with transitioning from current ferry operations to new arrangements.

A cost-effective, long-term economic return that provides better value for money than a government-led procurement process.

Registration and Submission Process

Details on how maritime transport operators and infrastructure investors can express interest and receive further information are available on the Government Electronic Tenders Service (GETS) website (www.gets.govt.nz). The deadline for written submissions via GETS is 28 February 2025.

With these steps, the Government is ensuring a future-proofed, efficient, and sustainable Interislander ferry service that meets the needs of both passengers and freight operators.