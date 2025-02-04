Minister Vows Zero Tolerance on Cow Theft in Uttara Kannada

In response to increasing incidents of cow theft in Uttara Kannada, District Minister Mankal S Vaidya has issued a stern warning to those involved, stating that they may face severe consequences if caught.

The assurance comes after the recent controversy over the slaughtering of a pregnant cow near Honnavar, which has sparked public outrage.

Minister Vaidya criticized the previous government and emphasized ongoing police action to control the situation, urging citizens not to fear as protective measures for cow rearers are being enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)