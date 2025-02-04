Left Menu

Minister Vows Zero Tolerance on Cow Theft in Uttara Kannada

Amid rising cow thefts in Uttara Kannada, Minister Mankal S Vaidya has warned of extreme measures against offenders. He emphasized the government's strict stance and necessary actions supporting cow rearers. This follows a recent incident of cow slaughter. Vaidya criticizes opposition for inaction during their governance.

In response to increasing incidents of cow theft in Uttara Kannada, District Minister Mankal S Vaidya has issued a stern warning to those involved, stating that they may face severe consequences if caught.

The assurance comes after the recent controversy over the slaughtering of a pregnant cow near Honnavar, which has sparked public outrage.

Minister Vaidya criticized the previous government and emphasized ongoing police action to control the situation, urging citizens not to fear as protective measures for cow rearers are being enforced.

