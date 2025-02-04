Left Menu

Key Arrest in Crackdown on Extremist Networks in Assam

Nasimuddin SK, a member of extremist groups ABT and JAM, was arrested by Assam Police's Special Task Force in Kokrajhar. Allegedly linked to major terror operations, he's charged under multiple acts. This arrest is part of 'Operation PRAGHAT', targeting extremist networks across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:49 IST
Key Arrest in Crackdown on Extremist Networks in Assam
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested a prominent member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen (JAM) in Kokrajhar, marking a significant development in the state's fight against extremist networks.

Identified as Nasimuddin SK, the detainee is described as a key player linked to previously arrested Nur Islam Mandal, the primary suspect in a series of terror-related activities in the district. Police claim Nasimuddin was complicit in efforts to procure weapons and fabricate IEDs for extremist causes.

He faces charges under several acts including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. The arrest forms part of 'Operation PRAGHAT', a campaign aiming to dismantle fundamentalist and terrorist organizations nationwide, a move that has already yielded significant results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025