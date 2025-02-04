Key Arrest in Crackdown on Extremist Networks in Assam

The Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested a prominent member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen (JAM) in Kokrajhar, marking a significant development in the state's fight against extremist networks.

Identified as Nasimuddin SK, the detainee is described as a key player linked to previously arrested Nur Islam Mandal, the primary suspect in a series of terror-related activities in the district. Police claim Nasimuddin was complicit in efforts to procure weapons and fabricate IEDs for extremist causes.

He faces charges under several acts including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. The arrest forms part of 'Operation PRAGHAT', a campaign aiming to dismantle fundamentalist and terrorist organizations nationwide, a move that has already yielded significant results.

