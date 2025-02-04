Aid Freeze: Trump's Foreign Assistance Suspension Sparks Global Backlash

President Donald Trump's 90-day suspension of foreign assistance, justified as a measure against waste and "woke" spending, is drawing sharp criticism from experts who warn of its grave consequences. They argue it emboldens authoritarian leaders by cutting funding to grassroots pro-democracy groups across the globe.

The suspension impacts numerous organizations, such as those training poll workers in Venezuela and supporting activists in Cuba and China. These cuts threaten efforts to challenge oppressive regimes. Congress had earmarked $690 million this year for pro-democracy initiatives targeting countries with restricted freedoms, including Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

With the freeze in place, influential strongmen in these regions are celebrating what they perceive as a weakening of opposition forces. Critics fear Trump's policy decision may hinder efforts to counter authoritarianism, leaving vulnerable communities without crucial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)