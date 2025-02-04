Left Menu

Police Rescue Woman Chained by Parents in Jalna 'Interfaith Couple's Turmoil'

In Jalna district, a woman named Shahnaz was rescued after being held captive and chained by her parents for two months due to her interfaith marriage. Her husband, barred from visiting, appealed to the court, prompting police intervention to free her and their young son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Jalna district, a young woman named Shahnaz was freed from captivity on Monday by local police. She had been chained by her parents for two months in Alapur village, an action driven by their disapproval of her interfaith marriage.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court directed the operation following a complaint from Shahnaz's husband, who had been unable to contact her or their three-year-old son. The parents, living in isolation, had refused his entry to their home.

Despite the successful rescue, no formal charges have yet been filed against the woman's parents. Authorities have stated that legal action will be considered if Shahnaz chooses to file a complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

