Police Rescue Woman Chained by Parents in Jalna 'Interfaith Couple's Turmoil'

In a startling incident in Jalna district, a young woman named Shahnaz was freed from captivity on Monday by local police. She had been chained by her parents for two months in Alapur village, an action driven by their disapproval of her interfaith marriage.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court directed the operation following a complaint from Shahnaz's husband, who had been unable to contact her or their three-year-old son. The parents, living in isolation, had refused his entry to their home.

Despite the successful rescue, no formal charges have yet been filed against the woman's parents. Authorities have stated that legal action will be considered if Shahnaz chooses to file a complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)