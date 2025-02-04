Gujarat Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code Initiative

The Gujarat government has made a significant move by forming a committee under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge to explore the feasibility of introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, the five-member team is tasked with presenting a comprehensive report within 45 days, according to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The committee's findings will guide the government's decision on implementing the UCC. Among the members are retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff.

