Gujarat Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code Initiative
The Gujarat government has established a committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to evaluate and draft a Uniform Civil Code. The five-member committee will deliver its findings within 45 days, with the state deciding on implementation post-evaluation.
The Gujarat government has made a significant move by forming a committee under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge to explore the feasibility of introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.
Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, the five-member team is tasked with presenting a comprehensive report within 45 days, according to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The committee's findings will guide the government's decision on implementing the UCC. Among the members are retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff.
