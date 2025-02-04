Left Menu

Gujarat Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code Initiative

The Gujarat government has established a committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to evaluate and draft a Uniform Civil Code. The five-member committee will deliver its findings within 45 days, with the state deciding on implementation post-evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:13 IST
Gujarat Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has made a significant move by forming a committee under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge to explore the feasibility of introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, the five-member team is tasked with presenting a comprehensive report within 45 days, according to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The committee's findings will guide the government's decision on implementing the UCC. Among the members are retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025