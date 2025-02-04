Justice Served: Life Sentences in Ganjam Murder Case

A Ganjam district court in Odisha sentenced five men, including two brothers, to life imprisonment over the murder of a 55-year-old man. The case, tried by Additional District Judge Indu Sharma, involved Kedar Das, Sushant Das, Kanhu Das, Bapi Das, and Sudhir Das, all residents of Bijipur.

The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each convict, emphasizing the gravity of the crime. The murder, driven by previous enmity, saw victim Trinath Das being attacked with a sharp weapon near his home on May 27, 2020.

The judge's decision was informed by the statements of 16 witnesses, including evidence presented by police, according to additional public prosecutor, Soubhagya Kumar Mishra. This landmark case highlights the judicial system's effectiveness in addressing grievous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)