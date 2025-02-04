Maharashtra's Rs 877-Crore Allocation Controversy: Pawar Initiates Probe

An inquiry panel has been instituted by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to examine alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 877 crore by Beed's district planning committee. The panel's formation comes in response to allegations against state cabinet member Dhananjay Munde.

The investigative body will delve into the appropriations and administrative approvals granted during fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 under Munde's stewardship. A post from activist Anjali Damania confirmed that Dharashiv's deputy collector Santosh Bhor would lead the committee.

As political tensions rise following a sarpanch's murder, the opposition has increased demands for Munde's resignation. The committee, chaired by Pawar, aims to report its findings within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)