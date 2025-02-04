Maharashtra's Rs 877-Crore Allocation Controversy: Pawar Initiates Probe
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has formed a three-member inquiry panel to probe alleged discrepancies in Rs 877 crore allocations by Beed's district planning committee. The inquiry scrutinizes approvals, clearances, and funds distribution during Dhananjay Munde's tenure as guardian minister. A report is expected within a week.
- Country:
- India
An inquiry panel has been instituted by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to examine alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 877 crore by Beed's district planning committee. The panel's formation comes in response to allegations against state cabinet member Dhananjay Munde.
The investigative body will delve into the appropriations and administrative approvals granted during fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 under Munde's stewardship. A post from activist Anjali Damania confirmed that Dharashiv's deputy collector Santosh Bhor would lead the committee.
As political tensions rise following a sarpanch's murder, the opposition has increased demands for Munde's resignation. The committee, chaired by Pawar, aims to report its findings within a week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ready to resign from cabinet if asked by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or his deputy Ajit Pawar, says minister Dhananjay Munde.
Call for Resignation: Dhananjay Munde's Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil Surrounds Dhananjay Munde Amidst Murder Scandal
BJP MLA Exposes Alleged Corruption in Beed Under NCP's Dhananjay Munde
NCP Leadership Speaks Out Amidst Extortion Scandal in Beed District