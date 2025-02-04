Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rs 877-Crore Allocation Controversy: Pawar Initiates Probe

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has formed a three-member inquiry panel to probe alleged discrepancies in Rs 877 crore allocations by Beed's district planning committee. The inquiry scrutinizes approvals, clearances, and funds distribution during Dhananjay Munde's tenure as guardian minister. A report is expected within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:59 IST
Maharashtra's Rs 877-Crore Allocation Controversy: Pawar Initiates Probe
  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry panel has been instituted by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to examine alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 877 crore by Beed's district planning committee. The panel's formation comes in response to allegations against state cabinet member Dhananjay Munde.

The investigative body will delve into the appropriations and administrative approvals granted during fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 under Munde's stewardship. A post from activist Anjali Damania confirmed that Dharashiv's deputy collector Santosh Bhor would lead the committee.

As political tensions rise following a sarpanch's murder, the opposition has increased demands for Munde's resignation. The committee, chaired by Pawar, aims to report its findings within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025