Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter with Wanted Rowdy Sheeter

Srinivas, a rowdy sheeter wanted for the murder of another criminal, Venkatesh, was shot in the leg by police during a confrontation in Sarjapur. Despite being ordered to surrender, Srinivas attempted to escape, resulting in the police opening fire. He was apprehended and hospitalized for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:02 IST
Dramatic Police Encounter with Wanted Rowdy Sheeter
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic early morning police encounter on the outskirts of the city, a rowdy sheeter was shot and apprehended by law enforcement officers. Responding to a tip-off, the Sarjapur police station faced off with Srinivas, a notorious criminal linked to a recent murder case.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. when police attempted to arrest Srinivas, wanted for the gruesome hacking of another criminal, Venkatesh, in January. Despite instructions to surrender, Srinivas resisted arrest and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers opened fire as a warning when Srinivas turned violent during the arrest attempt. A senior police officer confirmed that a leg shot was necessary to subdue him. Post-encounter, Srinivas was detained and is currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025