Dramatic Police Encounter with Wanted Rowdy Sheeter

In a dramatic early morning police encounter on the outskirts of the city, a rowdy sheeter was shot and apprehended by law enforcement officers. Responding to a tip-off, the Sarjapur police station faced off with Srinivas, a notorious criminal linked to a recent murder case.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. when police attempted to arrest Srinivas, wanted for the gruesome hacking of another criminal, Venkatesh, in January. Despite instructions to surrender, Srinivas resisted arrest and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers opened fire as a warning when Srinivas turned violent during the arrest attempt. A senior police officer confirmed that a leg shot was necessary to subdue him. Post-encounter, Srinivas was detained and is currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)