Bunkers Demolished for Peace in Pakistan's Kurram District

In Pakistan's Kurram district, over thirty bunkers have been demolished under a peace agreement between Sunni and Shia tribes. The accord aims to end violence that claimed 133 lives and includes the dismantling of bunkers and surrendering weapons within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move towards restoring peace in Pakistan's volatile Kurram district, over thirty bunkers have been demolished, according to officials.

The decision follows a peace agreement signed on January 4 between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, aiming to halt sectarian violence that claimed 133 lives from November 21 to December 2. Key elements of the accord include the phased surrendering of weapons and bunker dismantlement to be completed by February.

Authorities have reportedly demolished the bunkers using explosives since January 10, with over 250 bunkers present in the district. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's spokesperson emphasized the necessity of this action to maintain public order. Despite food and medicine shortages due to road blockades, supplies and relief are reaching affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

