Madras High Court Enforces Stricter Cattle Transport Regulations
The Madras High Court has mandated specific measures for the humane transport of cattle, emphasizing proper space, certification, and safety guidelines. In a recent case involving illegal and inhumane transportation, the Court dismissed the petitioners' appeal for custody of rescued cattle, highlighting violations of animal welfare laws.
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court, in a decisive move, has enforced stringent guidelines for transporting cattle, addressing space requirements and certification needs to ensure animal welfare during long journeys. Transporters are now mandated to provide adequate space for cattle to stand, lie down, and turn around during transit.
Justice M. Nirmal Kumar reiterated these directives while dismissing petitions from Abbas Manthiri and colleagues. These petitioners challenged a previous order denying interim custody of illegally transported cattle. The cattle, destined for slaughter and transported in deplorable conditions, were rescued due to violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Rules from the Transport of Animal Rules, 1978 were emphasized, forbidding goods vehicles from carrying more than six cattle without proper certification. The continuation of current goshalas' custody of these cattle will persist until the trial's conclusion, as the Court stressed the need for humane transport practices to protect animal welfare.
