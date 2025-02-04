Left Menu

JJMP Members Surrender: A Step Towards Peace in Jharkhand

Two members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, Pappu Sao and Chandan Prasad, surrendered to police in Latehar district. Aligning with the efforts to dismantle the splinter group of CPI (Maoist), their surrender could mark progress in curbing criminal activities in the area, police indicated.

In a significant development in Jharkhand, two members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Identified as Pappu Sao and Chandan Prasad, the individuals gave themselves up at the Superintendent of Police's office in Latehar district, in an effort that might aid in reducing Maoist-related criminal activities.

According to the police, Pappu Sao was wanted in four different cases, while Chandan Prasad was sought in one. Their decision to lay down arms marks a critical step towards restoring peace in the affected areas.

