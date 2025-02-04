Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Shiv Sena Official in COVID-19 Khichdi Scam
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) member Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to irregularities in distributing 'khichdi' packets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chavan, incarcerated for over a year, was released due to delays in the trial and potential infringement of his fundamental rights.
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) member Suraj Chavan, implicated in a money laundering case concerning the distribution of 'khichdi' packets to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice Milind Jadhav cited Chavan's prolonged incarceration and the uncertainty surrounding the trial's completion as reasons for granting bail, emphasizing potential violations of Chavan's fundamental rights to a speedy trial and personal liberty.
The Enforcement Directorate accused Chavan of acquiring Rs 1.35 crore in proceeds of crime, but his lawyer claimed political targeting. The court acknowledged Chavan's cooperation with the investigation and ruled further detention unwarranted before guilt is established.
(With inputs from agencies.)
