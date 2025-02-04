Left Menu

UNRWA Faces Financial Crisis Amid U.S. Funding Standoff

The U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA anticipates worsening financial troubles as the U.S. under President Trump may continue halting its funding. UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma confirmed the agency's deteriorating financial health, indicating challenges ahead even before any formal decision from the U.S. administration.

Updated: 04-02-2025 15:51 IST
  Switzerland

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is bracing for a deepening financial crisis as it anticipates a continued freeze on U.S. funding under the administration of President Donald Trump.

UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma highlighted the agency's precarious financial situation, noting that it has significantly worsened over recent months. "When and if the Executive Order is issued, we will be able to comment on that," she stated, emphasizing the existing dire financial straits.

The agency, which provides essential services and support to Palestinian refugees, faces mounting challenges in sustaining its operations amid the ongoing financial uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

