Clean Sweep? Minister Defends Procurement Process Amid Allegations
Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed no corruption exists in the foodgrain procurement process, asserting direct payments to farmers. During a heated session, allegations of middlemen corruption were discussed with opposition leaders accusing the current system. Joshi countered, claiming improvements under Modi's government compared to the previous UPA administration.
- Country:
- India
In a heated parliamentary session, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, asserted that there is no corruption in the current foodgrain procurement system. He emphasized that payments are now made directly to farmers' bank accounts, thus eliminating the role of middlemen.
Amidst allegations from opposition leaders, including Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, Joshi stood his ground, stating that any corruption issues were remnants of the previous UPA government led by the Congress. He claimed the Modi administration had vastly improved the procurement system, ensuring every rupee sent reaches the intended beneficiaries.
Opposition leaders, however, alleged exploitation by middlemen and insufficient funds reaching farmers. Highlighting significant increases in procurement volumes and payments during Modi's tenure, Joshi cited these as evidence of systemic improvements. He contended that the government is committed to purchasing every grain brought by farmers and paying them swiftly and fully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
