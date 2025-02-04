Precision Airstrikes Eliminate ISIS Threat

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, Iraqi security forces, with backing from U.S. Central Command, successfully carried out airstrikes, killing five ISIS operatives near Kirkuk, Iraq, on January 31.

The operation revealed a cache of explosive suicide belts and other materials, highlighting the impending threat posed by the ISIS operatives. The development was confirmed by Centcom on Tuesday via an announcement on X.

The strategic airstrikes were made possible through collaborative efforts between Iraqi forces and Centcom, underscoring the ongoing military cooperation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)