Precision Airstrikes Eliminate ISIS Threat

Iraqi security forces, assisted by U.S. Central Command, successfully executed precision airstrikes, resulting in the elimination of five ISIS operatives near Kirkuk, Iraq. The operation, conducted on January 31, also uncovered multiple explosive suicide belts and other materials. Centcom confirmed the details in a social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, Iraqi security forces, with backing from U.S. Central Command, successfully carried out airstrikes, killing five ISIS operatives near Kirkuk, Iraq, on January 31.

The operation revealed a cache of explosive suicide belts and other materials, highlighting the impending threat posed by the ISIS operatives. The development was confirmed by Centcom on Tuesday via an announcement on X.

The strategic airstrikes were made possible through collaborative efforts between Iraqi forces and Centcom, underscoring the ongoing military cooperation in the region.

