National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) 2.0: Strengthening Democratic Values Among Youth

The Government of India has launched the National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) 2.0 to instill democratic values, promote discipline, and enhance the understanding of parliamentary procedures among students and citizens. This initiative aims to engage the youth in active discussions on governance, democracy, and constitutional values.

The key goals of NYPS 2.0 include:

Strengthening the roots of democracy by encouraging active participation in parliamentary-style debates.

Fostering tolerance and discipline by enabling students to respect diverse viewpoints.

Educating youth about parliamentary practices and the functioning of the government.

Encouraging democratic decision-making in real-life scenarios.

Modes of Participation

The NYPS 2.0 web portal allows citizens to engage in the Youth Parliament program through three different modes:

Institutional Participation Open to educational institutions that organize Youth Parliament sittings.

Two sub-categories: Kishore Sabha: For students from Class VI to XII. Tarun Sabha: For Undergraduate and Postgraduate students.

Group Participation Groups of citizens can conduct Youth Parliament sessions based on guidelines available on the portal. Individual Participation Individuals can participate by attempting a quiz on 'Bhartiya Democracy in Action'.

Comprehensive Learning Resources

To support participants, the NYPS 2.0 portal provides extensive e-training material, including:

Literature on Youth Parliament

Model Debates, Questions, and List of Business

Model Scripts and Video Tutorials

Guidelines for conducting Youth Parliament sessions

Encouraging Nationwide Participation

The NYPS 2.0 initiative aims to create an informed and politically aware youth population by providing a platform for expression, debate, and democratic learning. By encouraging students and citizens to engage in parliamentary discussions, the scheme contributes to strengthening the democratic framework of India.

This information was provided by Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.