Trial of Salman Rushdie's Attacker Begins Amidst Global Attention

On Tuesday, jury selection begins for the trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder esteemed novelist Salman Rushdie. The attack, which occurred in August 2022 at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, drew global attention due to Rushdie's celebrated yet controversial literary past.

Rushdie, best known for his novel 'The Satanic Verses' which ignited controversy and incited death threats, survived the brutal stabbing attack. The incident left Rushdie with severe injuries, including the loss of his right eye and liver damage. The now 77-year-old author is set to testify at the trial, recounting the harrowing experience.

Matar has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. Meanwhile, prosecutors argue Matar's actions were not only personal but ideological, accusing him of committing the act in support of Hezbollah, a terrorist group. The case continues to stir international debate on freedom of expression and religious sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)