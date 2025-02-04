Unbroken Chain of Guilt: Conviction in Delhi Strangulation Case

A Delhi court has delivered a guilty verdict against Jasvinder Singh for the murder of his wife, Pinky, in 2020. The court emphasized the unbroken chain of circumstances that pointed to Singh's guilt, leaving no doubt about his involvement in the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh highlighted how the accused acted shrewdly after committing the murder, trying to dodge detection. The investigation revealed that the couple lived apart from other family members, and Singh was reportedly unhappy with Pinky due to her health issues.

The court noted evidence of consistent ill-treatment towards Pinky by Singh, especially when he was under the influence. Medical reports confirmed the cause of death as asphyxia due to smothering and strangulation. Singh's attempts to mislead witnesses with false explanations further sealed his fate in this case. The court will decide his sentence on February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)