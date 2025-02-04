Mysterious Death Unveiled: Tragic Discovery in Etah

In a grim discovery, the decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found on an empty plot in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Tuesday.

Upon receiving a tip-off, Etah's Senior Superintendent of Police, Shyam Narayan Singh, confirmed the body's identity as Rajendra Prasad, originally from Kasganj district. The site had his hands and legs bound, presenting a chilling mystery.

The unsettling scene displayed significant injuries, including visible bones on the neck, while some flesh was noted missing. Despite this, money was discovered in Prasad's pocket. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover more details of the incident.

