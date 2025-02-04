Mysterious Death Unveiled: Tragic Discovery in Etah
The decomposed body of Rajendra Prasad, a 40-year-old man, was found with tied hands and legs in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Initially unidentified, Prasad's body showed severe head injuries and missing flesh. Authorities have launched an investigation following the discovery of money in his possessions.
In a grim discovery, the decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found on an empty plot in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Tuesday.
Upon receiving a tip-off, Etah's Senior Superintendent of Police, Shyam Narayan Singh, confirmed the body's identity as Rajendra Prasad, originally from Kasganj district. The site had his hands and legs bound, presenting a chilling mystery.
The unsettling scene displayed significant injuries, including visible bones on the neck, while some flesh was noted missing. Despite this, money was discovered in Prasad's pocket. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover more details of the incident.
