Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A special POCSO court sentenced Roop Singh Bairwa to life imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl in April 2024. Judge Tirupati Kumar Gupta also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine. The victim reported the crime after Bairwa threatened her to remain silent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A special POCSO court handed down a life sentence to Roop Singh Bairwa, 33, after convicting him of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Judge Tirupati Kumar Gupta presided over the case, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi detailed the horrific crime that took place in April 2024.

Bairwa approached the lonely girl at her home, enticing her with money under a false pretense. Upon her return, he committed the crime, subsequently threatening her to silence her. The brave girl confided in her mother and neighbors, leading to the registration of an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

