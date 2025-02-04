Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A special POCSO court handed down a life sentence to Roop Singh Bairwa, 33, after convicting him of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Judge Tirupati Kumar Gupta presided over the case, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi detailed the horrific crime that took place in April 2024.

Bairwa approached the lonely girl at her home, enticing her with money under a false pretense. Upon her return, he committed the crime, subsequently threatening her to silence her. The brave girl confided in her mother and neighbors, leading to the registration of an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)