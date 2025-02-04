Left Menu

Fake Army Officer Nabbed: The Conman's Tale

A man posing as an army officer, Pramod Kumar alias Vasu, was arrested by Uttarakhand Special Task Force for allegedly cheating people out of lakhs with false job promises. He used fake army credentials to deceive youths, further exposing his fraudulent activities at a military hospital.

Dehradun | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:23 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force apprehended a man accused of defrauding individuals by impersonating an army officer. The suspect, identified as Pramod Kumar, also known as Vasu, allegedly scammed several youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces.

The arrest took place late Monday night on Chandramani Road, following a tip-off from Army Intelligence. Navneet Singh Bhullar, the Senior Superintendent of Police for Uttarakhand STF, confirmed Vasu's arrest and detailed his deceptive operations.

Recovered items during the arrest included a fake army identity card, an army uniform, additional military clothing, and a mobile phone. Vasu, residing in Patel Nagar, lured unsuspecting victims by frequently donning military attire at a local military hospital, thereby bolstering the illusion of authenticity to his scams.

