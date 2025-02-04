Legal Battle Over Jagtar Singh Hawara's Prison Transfer

The Punjab government has firmly contested a plea from Jagtar Singh Hawara, who seeks to be moved from Delhi's Tihar jail to a prison in Punjab. This case, now before the Supreme Court, involves senior legal figures as they navigate procedural challenges, including the inclusion of Chandigarh as a party respondent.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, addressed submissions from Punjab's counsel and Hawara's advocate, Colin Gonsalves. The court sought clarity on procedural aspects, requiring Chandigarh's response to Hawara's plea.

Hawara, convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, filed this petition citing personal circumstances, including family ties in Punjab. As legal proceedings continue, the outcome remains closely watched, drawing public attention to the nuances of India's judicial system.

