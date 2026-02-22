Tragic Night on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway: Mystery Bus Collision Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway as a 50-year-old man, Surendra, from Mangalia village, Haryana, lost his life after being hit by a bus. The collision, reported by the police on Sunday, occurred while Surendra was crossing the road following a wedding in Punjab's Dappar.

The unfortunate event happened Saturday night when Surendra's motorcycle ran out of petrol, prompting him to seek help by crossing the highway. It was then that a luxury bus struck him. The driver fled the scene with the bus, leaving Surendra fatally injured, according to police reports.

A case has been lodged against the unidentified driver. Police revealed that they received an anonymous call about the accident but could not ascertain the bus number due to darkness. Surendra's post-mortem was conducted at Civil Hospital, Ambala, after which his body was released to his grieving family.