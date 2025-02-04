Amit Shah's Vigilant Watch on Kashmir's Security Challenge
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial security review in Jammu and Kashmir after recent terror incidents. Top officials, including Army and police heads, briefed Shah on ongoing operations. Despite a reported decline in terrorism, areas like Reasi and Kishtwar face increased threats.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a vital security review session concerning Jammu and Kashmir, prompted by recent terror incidents. High-level officials, including top Army personnel, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and intelligence agencies, provided an update on the security landscape and counter-terrorism operations underway in the region. The review follows a terror attack in Kulgam district, which resulted in the death of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, while his wife and niece sustained injuries.
In attendance at the meeting were Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, amongst other senior officials. Shah is expected to lead another security briefing with paramilitary leaders soon. The ongoing discourse aims to perpetuate the collaborative efforts of all security forces to eradicate terrorism in the region.
Despite a noted decrease in terror-related activities and youth recruitment into terrorist factions, a massive search operation is in progress. This operation targets the higher reaches and forests near the Line of Control, focusing on eliminating terrorists responsible for last year's multiple assaults. Areas like Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu, and Rajouri continue to report elevated terror activity, demanding sustained vigilance.
