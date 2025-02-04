Syria's Interim President Takes Bold Steps to Restore U.S. Ties
Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa aims to reestablish relations with the U.S., despite no current contact with the Trump administration. He highlighted U.S. sanctions and troop presence as major concerns. Sharaa reassures the dissolution of HTS factions and seeks peaceful resolutions on Syria's geopolitical fronts.
Syria's interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is making strides to mend diplomatic relations with the United States, though no discussions have commenced with the Trump administration, per an interview with The Economist.
Sharaa articulated that U.S. sanctions and unauthorized military presence pose significant risks to Syria. With an ongoing drive to lift sanctions, the leader emphasized the importance of agreement-based foreign military presence. This comes amidst a shifting geopolitical landscape, including HTS's dissolution and reassessment of Russian ties.
Sharaa asserted the earnest pursuit of peace, navigating sensitive issues like ties with Israel, reflecting a new state vision post-Assad. The interim governance reshapes Syria's foreign policy approach amid domestic and international complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
