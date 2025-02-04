Greenland's Legislative Push: A Shield Against External Influence

Amid growing international interest, Greenland's legislature debated Tuesday a proposal to prohibit contributions from foreign or anonymous sources to its political parties. The move follows U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitions regarding the island's acquisition.

The Inatsisartut, Greenland's parliament, discussed further safeguarding measures for political party funding. This includes capping domestic private contributions to 200,000 Danish kroner, with a limit of 20,000 kroner per single donor.

The proposal is meant to protect Greenland's political landscape ahead of imminent elections. It highlights geopolitical concerns over foreign interests. Parliament senior legal officer Kent Fridberg underlined the preventative nature of the bill.

