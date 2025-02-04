Left Menu

Greenland's Legislative Push: A Shield Against External Influence

Greenland's parliament debated a bill to ban political party contributions from foreign or anonymous donors, following expressed interest from the US in acquiring the island. The legislation aims to safeguard the political integrity of Greenland in light of geopolitical interests as elections approach.

Amid growing international interest, Greenland's legislature debated Tuesday a proposal to prohibit contributions from foreign or anonymous sources to its political parties. The move follows U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitions regarding the island's acquisition.

The Inatsisartut, Greenland's parliament, discussed further safeguarding measures for political party funding. This includes capping domestic private contributions to 200,000 Danish kroner, with a limit of 20,000 kroner per single donor.

The proposal is meant to protect Greenland's political landscape ahead of imminent elections. It highlights geopolitical concerns over foreign interests. Parliament senior legal officer Kent Fridberg underlined the preventative nature of the bill.

