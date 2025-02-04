Ukraine's Tactical Strike: Impact on Russian Command Post

Ukraine's military announced a successful airstrike targeting a Russian command post in the Kursk region, inflicting significant damage and causing substantial casualties. The report was shared via their official Telegram channel.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these claims. However, the Ukrainian armed forces have acknowledged executing numerous strikes on Russian military and energy installations throughout recent weeks.

The conflict in the Kursk region dates back to a cross-border operation launched by Ukraine last year, which has seen ongoing engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)