Ukraine's Tactical Strike: Impact on Russian Command Post
The Ukrainian military reported a successful airstrike on a Russian military command post in the Kursk region, leading to heavy casualties. This is part of ongoing operations in the area since last year's cross-border initiative. Independent verification of the incident remains pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:13 IST
Ukraine's military announced a successful airstrike targeting a Russian command post in the Kursk region, inflicting significant damage and causing substantial casualties. The report was shared via their official Telegram channel.
Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these claims. However, the Ukrainian armed forces have acknowledged executing numerous strikes on Russian military and energy installations throughout recent weeks.
The conflict in the Kursk region dates back to a cross-border operation launched by Ukraine last year, which has seen ongoing engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
