A devastating missile strike by Russian forces claimed the lives of five civilians and injured 55 in Izium, northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday. The ballistic missile damaged the city council building, leaving a part of it shattered and unrecognizable, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Among the injured were three children and numerous local government workers. Two young women, one of them pregnant, seeking documents at the passport service, were among those killed, reported Vitaliya Kliuchanovych. The grim scene saw bodies lying in black bags on the street.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, urging maximum international pressure on Russia to halt the violence. This latest strike underscores the region's vulnerability, reminding all of previous allegations of war crimes following its liberation from occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)