Odisha Mother Sentenced to Life for Child's Tragic Death

A mother in Odisha's Ganjam district has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her minor son. The court ruling was delivered on Tuesday, with District and Sessions Judge Rupashree Choudhury presiding over the case.

The tragic incident stemmed from a family dispute that led to the 38-year-old woman, identified as S Gangsamma, pushing her eight-year-old son, S Rohit Kumar, into a pond. The boy, who was returning from tuition on October 27, 2023, was rescued by locals but declared dead upon arrival at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Following a murder charge filed by her husband, S Pappa Rao, at the Berhampur town police station, the woman was arrested. Public Prosecutor Trilochan Parida revealed that testimonies from 15 witnesses were integral to the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)