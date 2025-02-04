Iraq's Top Court Halts Controversial Laws Amid Legal Battle

In a significant legal move, Iraq's top court has put a halt on the implementation of three contentious laws that were approved last month by the country's parliament. The court's decision came after several members of parliament filed a legal complaint, arguing that the voting procedure violated legislative norms.

The suspended laws include an amendment to the personal status law, which activists claim undermines women's rights by granting more power to Islamic courts in familial matters. The amendments have sparked widespread concern among women's rights advocates who fear a regression of previously secured legal protections.

Supporters of the amendments argue that they bring Iraqi law in line with Islamic principles. Accompanying legislation, such as a general amnesty law and a land restitution initiative, have also faced criticism, raising fears of potential corruption and demographic displacement.

