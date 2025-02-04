Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Swedish Adult Education Centre Sparks Massive Response

Five people were shot at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden. The suspected shooter is reportedly among the victims, having allegedly died by suicide. The violence occurred after students had left following a national exam. A police investigation is ongoing, with government officials closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, left five people injured. The suspected shooter, who reportedly died by suicide, is among the victims. The conditions of those shot remain unclear.

The shooting erupted after numerous students had departed following a national exam, leaving the school sparsely populated. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, prompting police and emergency services to swiftly respond to the scene.

Orebro's local police are investigating the incident while government officials maintain a close watch. Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer and Employment Minister Mats Persson have both commented on the gravity of the situation, underlining the government's support of law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

