Human Rights Governance Gains Momentum Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the prioritization of human rights governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Collaborating closely with the National Human Rights Commission, the government integrates human rights values into training programs, focusing particularly on sensitive issues like the challenges faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reiterated the government's focus on human rights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling a shift towards more active governance in this sphere.

Speaking with NHRC member Priyank Kanungo, Singh emphasized integrating human rights values into ministerial training and addressing sensitive human rights agendas, including those affecting Jammu and Kashmir's citizens, especially the Kashmiri Pandits.

Highlighting infrastructural advances, Singh noted the Modi administration's commitment to improving life for Kashmiri Pandits through welfare initiatives, and ensuring enhanced connectivity in the region as part of the broader human rights agenda.

