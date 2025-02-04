Botched Robbery on Expressway: Youths Arrested After Chasing Police
Three young men attempted an ill-fated robbery on a police patrol on the KMP Expressway, mistaking them for civilians. After a brief chase, they were apprehended. The accused, with past criminal records, were armed and facing several charges including attempt to murder and illegal possession of weapons.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events on the KMP Expressway, three youths found themselves in police custody after an unsuccessful robbery attempt on a police team. The incident, which unfolded on a Monday night, involved Shahid alias Pola, Imran, and Aamir from Dhulawat village.
The police, targeted by the trio who had mistaken them for civilians, were able to apprehend the suspects following a brief chase. Weapons, including a country-made pistol and an iron rod, were seized from their possession, providing evidence of their criminal intent.
The accused were quickly identified and background checks revealed their links to a notorious gang with Shahid involved in multiple serious crimes. They now face charges that include attempt to murder, robbery, and illegal arms possession, as they remain in custody for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- expressway
- police
- chase
- Nuh district
- crime
- arrest
- weapons
- criminal records
- investigation
ALSO READ
Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: Crime Scene to Be Recreated by Mumbai Police
Bihar Trio Arrested with Cannabis at Agartala Station
Police Crackdown: 57 Arrested in Kerala's Dalit Teen Assault Case
Outcry Over Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Udhampur
Bollywood Intrusion: The Arrest of Saif Ali Khan's Attacker