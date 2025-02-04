Botched Robbery on Expressway: Youths Arrested After Chasing Police

In a dramatic turn of events on the KMP Expressway, three youths found themselves in police custody after an unsuccessful robbery attempt on a police team. The incident, which unfolded on a Monday night, involved Shahid alias Pola, Imran, and Aamir from Dhulawat village.

The police, targeted by the trio who had mistaken them for civilians, were able to apprehend the suspects following a brief chase. Weapons, including a country-made pistol and an iron rod, were seized from their possession, providing evidence of their criminal intent.

The accused were quickly identified and background checks revealed their links to a notorious gang with Shahid involved in multiple serious crimes. They now face charges that include attempt to murder, robbery, and illegal arms possession, as they remain in custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)