Left Menu

Botched Robbery on Expressway: Youths Arrested After Chasing Police

Three young men attempted an ill-fated robbery on a police patrol on the KMP Expressway, mistaking them for civilians. After a brief chase, they were apprehended. The accused, with past criminal records, were armed and facing several charges including attempt to murder and illegal possession of weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:23 IST
Botched Robbery on Expressway: Youths Arrested After Chasing Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on the KMP Expressway, three youths found themselves in police custody after an unsuccessful robbery attempt on a police team. The incident, which unfolded on a Monday night, involved Shahid alias Pola, Imran, and Aamir from Dhulawat village.

The police, targeted by the trio who had mistaken them for civilians, were able to apprehend the suspects following a brief chase. Weapons, including a country-made pistol and an iron rod, were seized from their possession, providing evidence of their criminal intent.

The accused were quickly identified and background checks revealed their links to a notorious gang with Shahid involved in multiple serious crimes. They now face charges that include attempt to murder, robbery, and illegal arms possession, as they remain in custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025