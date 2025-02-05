City of Cape Town Seeks Public Input on Desalination Plant in Paarden Eiland

The City of Cape Town is inviting public comments on its proposal to establish and operate the city's first permanent desalination plant in Paarden Eiland. This initiative is part of the city's broader strategy to ensure long-term water security amid climate change, fluctuating rainfall patterns, and increasing population growth.

Desalination and Its Role in Water Security

Desalination is a scientific process that removes salts and other impurities from seawater, making it suitable for human consumption. This method has been successfully implemented in various regions worldwide to provide a sustainable source of drinking water.

According to the City’s Member of Mayoral Committee, Zahid Badroodien, the proposed plant is part of the New Water Programme (NWP) and aligns with the broader Water Strategy aimed at diversifying the city’s drinking water supply resources.

“In the face of climate change, unpredictable rainfall, and a growing population, this proposed plant forms part of the city’s various water augmentation projects. The planned permanent desalination plant is expected to produce between 50 and 70 million litres of water per day, significantly contributing to Cape Town’s water supply. Overall, the Water Strategy aims to increase the city’s total water supply by an additional 300 million litres per day from diversified sources,” Badroodien stated in a press release on Monday.

Public Consultation Process and Engagement Opportunities

Badroodien emphasized the importance of public engagement and encouraged residents to participate in the consultation process.

“We want to provide the public with a fair opportunity to share their thoughtful and informed input on this critical project. All feedback will be incorporated into the final feasibility study report, which will be made available for public review before submission to the City Council for consideration,” he added.

How to Participate

Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend in-person or virtual information sessions to learn more about the proposed desalination plant:

Wednesday, 12 February 2025: 6 PM – 8 PM at the Council Chambers, 6th Floor, Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town, or virtually via Microsoft Teams: Join Here.

6 PM – 8 PM at the Council Chambers, 6th Floor, Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town, or virtually via Microsoft Teams: Join Here. Wednesday, 19 February 2025: 6 PM – 8 PM at the Auditorium, Milnerton Library, Pienaar Road, Milnerton, Cape Town, or via Microsoft Teams: Join Here.

Additionally, information regarding the desalination project can be accessed through the council resolution and report, desalination booklet, and the Water Outlook Report.

Submission of Comments

The City has set 3 March 2025 as the deadline for submitting comments. Submissions can be made through the following channels:

Email: public.participation@capetown.gov.za

public.participation@capetown.gov.za Online: www.capetown.gov.za/collaborate

www.capetown.gov.za/collaborate Written submissions: Can be delivered to your local sub-council office. Find your nearest office: Click Here

For more details or general inquiries, contact the city’s public participation office at 0800 212 176 or email public.participation@capetown.gov.za.

The City of Cape Town encourages all residents and stakeholders to take part in shaping the future of the city’s water supply through this initiative.