Demand for Updated Beneficiary List in PM Awas Yojana Sparks Debate

In a Rajya Sabha session, BJP's Ashokrao S Chavan urges the government to conduct a new survey to identify PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries, as many needy individuals were missed. He praised budget plans extending benefits to more families and discussed infrastructure improvements and other government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:50 IST
BJP member Ashokrao S Chavan has called for a new survey to identify beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana in a recent Rajya Sabha session, arguing that many deserving individuals were left out of the current list. He appreciated the budget announcement to extend benefits to an additional three crore families but criticized the long wait times for this initiative.

Chavan also commended the government's efforts in infrastructure development, noting a significant increase in spending compared to previous administrations. He praised initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme, which provides property cards, and called for reforms in the Udan scheme to enhance its effectiveness.

Concerns were also raised by other members about issues not addressed in the President's speech, such as unemployment, high prices, and specific regional concerns. CPI MPs AA Rahim and Sandosh Kumar P criticized the lack of mention of critical issues like the economic decline and crises in places like Manipur, highlighting a need for more comprehensive government action.

