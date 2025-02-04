Left Menu

Teen Adventure: From Online Gaming to Punjab's Bus Stand

Two girls from Uttarakhand were traced to a Punjab bus stand after they fled home to meet an online gaming friend. They were found through electronic surveillance and returned to their families. The girls, aged 13 and 17, were not involved in any criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Uttarakhand successfully traced two teenage girls who had embarked on an unexpected journey to Punjab to meet a friend they had connected with in an online game.

The girls, aged 13 and 17, were found at a bus stand in Rajpura, Punjab, following a complaint lodged by a relative.

Authorities relied on electronic surveillance to track their movements, eventually reuniting them with their families. Officials stated that the girls had not engaged in any criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

