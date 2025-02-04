Tragic Incidents Spotlight Safety Concerns in Jharkhand

In a series of disturbing incidents highlighting safety concerns in Jharkhand, police have arrested three individuals accused of raping a woman and two minors in separate districts. The arrests followed attacks in Chatra and East Singhbhum.

On Monday night, a 20-year-old woman faced horror in Chatra while returning home from a cultural event for Saraswati Puja. Just a day earlier in the same district, a 16-year-old girl endured a similar fate at home, compounding parental fears.

Disturbingly, a three-year-old girl was assaulted near her home in Jamshedpur, East Singhbhum on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that two suspects from Chatra are now in judicial custody, intensifying the urgent calls for enhanced protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)