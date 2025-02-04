Left Menu

Naxalites Nabbed with Explosives in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxalites were arrested in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. One had a Rs 1 lakh bounty. Explosives were seized, and they planned to target security personnel. Both were produced before a local court and sentenced to prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:18 IST
Naxalites Nabbed with Explosives in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Naxalites were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, with seized explosives, including a tiffin IED, detonators, and cordex wire. Police confirmed the arrests during a routine operation.

One of the suspects, Muchaki Joga, carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty and led the Chetna Natya Mandli under the CPI (Maoist) faction. His accomplice, Muchaki Deva, was a militia member.

The arrested duo revealed plans to target security personnel with the confiscated explosives. They have been presented to a local court and subsequently remanded to custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025