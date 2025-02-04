Naxalites Nabbed with Explosives in Chhattisgarh
Two Naxalites were arrested in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. One had a Rs 1 lakh bounty. Explosives were seized, and they planned to target security personnel. Both were produced before a local court and sentenced to prison.
Two Naxalites were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, with seized explosives, including a tiffin IED, detonators, and cordex wire. Police confirmed the arrests during a routine operation.
One of the suspects, Muchaki Joga, carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty and led the Chetna Natya Mandli under the CPI (Maoist) faction. His accomplice, Muchaki Deva, was a militia member.
The arrested duo revealed plans to target security personnel with the confiscated explosives. They have been presented to a local court and subsequently remanded to custody.
