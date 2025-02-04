Naxalites Nabbed with Explosives in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxalites were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, with seized explosives, including a tiffin IED, detonators, and cordex wire. Police confirmed the arrests during a routine operation.

One of the suspects, Muchaki Joga, carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty and led the Chetna Natya Mandli under the CPI (Maoist) faction. His accomplice, Muchaki Deva, was a militia member.

The arrested duo revealed plans to target security personnel with the confiscated explosives. They have been presented to a local court and subsequently remanded to custody.

