Strategic Dialogue: India-UK Disarmament Talks

India and the United Kingdom took significant steps together as they gathered for a crucial meeting in New Delhi to discuss key issues surrounding disarmament and non-proliferation.

Involving prominent spheres such as nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, the consultations aimed to address both regional and global security challenges.

Leading the discussions were Muanpuii Saiawi from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Stephen Lillie from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, focusing on military AI applications and multilateral export control regimes.

