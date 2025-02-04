Left Menu

Strategic Dialogue: India-UK Disarmament Talks

India and the UK convened a pivotal meeting in New Delhi to discuss disarmament and non-proliferation concerning nuclear, chemical, and biological domains. Officials also addressed regional issues, outer space security, AI in military use, and export control regimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United Kingdom took significant steps together as they gathered for a crucial meeting in New Delhi to discuss key issues surrounding disarmament and non-proliferation.

Involving prominent spheres such as nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, the consultations aimed to address both regional and global security challenges.

Leading the discussions were Muanpuii Saiawi from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Stephen Lillie from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, focusing on military AI applications and multilateral export control regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

