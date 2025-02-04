Left Menu

Doug Collins Confirmed as Veterans Affairs Secretary Amid Evolving Department Challenges

Doug Collins, a former congressman and Iraq War veteran, has been confirmed as the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, signaling a new direction for the department that manages a vast budget and numerous healthcare facilities. Collins prioritizes cutting regulations and enhancing care for veterans, especially those with modern service challenges.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Doug Collins as Secretary of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday, a move set to steer the department overseeing critical care for American veterans. His confirmation, by a 77-23 vote, makes him the latest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Collins, a former Air Force chaplain and congressman, pledges to reduce departmental regulations and elevate veterans' care quality. His prior experience and strong ties with Trump signal a potentially impactful leadership, especially as the department grapples with the evolving care needs of younger veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan.

During his confirmation hearing, Collins emphasized understanding modern veterans' challenges, promising to address wait times and improve preventive care. While widely supported, Senator Mazie Hirono voiced concerns over potential limits on reproductive services, highlighting ongoing debates around veterans' healthcare.

