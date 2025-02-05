CFTC Revamps Enforcement Approach

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced a strategic overhaul of its Division of Enforcement. The initiative aims to eliminate so-called 'regulation by enforcement' by shifting focus toward fraud prevention and victim aid.

CFTC's Acting Chairman, Caroline Pham, stated that the reorganization is designed to optimize the agency's resources. 'This simplified structure will stop regulation by enforcement and is more efficient,' she noted.

The changes are set to enhance the CFTC's ability to pursue fraudulent activities without penalizing those in compliance with the law.

