CFTC Revamps Enforcement Approach
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is restructuring its Division of Enforcement's task forces to end regulation by enforcement. By focusing on fraud prevention and victim assistance, the agency aims to use resources more efficiently to pursue fraudsters while not penalizing law-abiding citizens.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced a strategic overhaul of its Division of Enforcement. The initiative aims to eliminate so-called 'regulation by enforcement' by shifting focus toward fraud prevention and victim aid.
CFTC's Acting Chairman, Caroline Pham, stated that the reorganization is designed to optimize the agency's resources. 'This simplified structure will stop regulation by enforcement and is more efficient,' she noted.
The changes are set to enhance the CFTC's ability to pursue fraudulent activities without penalizing those in compliance with the law.
