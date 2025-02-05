FBI Sues to Shield Identities Amid Jan. 6 Riot Backlash
Two groups of FBI employees have filed lawsuits against the U.S. Justice Department to protect the identities of those who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Concerns have arisen that identifying these agents could lead to retribution from pardoned rioters. Investigation details remain undisclosed.
Two groups of FBI employees have taken legal action against the U.S. Justice Department, filing separate lawsuits aimed at safeguarding the identities of those involved in the investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. This move comes amid fears of potential backlash from supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The legal suits were submitted before a deadline set by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. Bove had ordered FBI leadership to compile a list of all employees involved in the riot investigations. The list, now submitted, identifies employees by numbers instead of names, raising concerns about how it will be used.
The lawsuits argue that revealing the identities of these agents could expose them to threats, particularly as political tensions and violence have surged. Despite these serious concerns, responses from the Justice Department and specifics about the list's intended use are still awaited.
