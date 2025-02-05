The Staggering Human Cost of the Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that the Ukrainian casualties in the ongoing war against Russia stand at 45,100, with 390,000 injured. He estimated Russian losses at 350,000 dead and between 600,000 to 700,000 injured, noting many missing in action.
