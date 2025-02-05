The Staggering Human Cost of the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered a grim toll of the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that Ukrainian casualties have reached 45,100, with 390,000 injured.

In a candid interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskiy provided an estimate of the Russian losses, which include 350,000 fatalities and between 600,000 to 700,000 injured.

He additionally noted the significant number of Russian soldiers missing in action, underscoring the devastating human impact of the nearly three-year-old war.

