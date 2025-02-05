Left Menu

The Staggering Human Cost of the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that the Ukrainian casualties in the ongoing war against Russia stand at 45,100, with 390,000 injured. He estimated Russian losses at 350,000 dead and between 600,000 to 700,000 injured, noting many missing in action.

Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered a grim toll of the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that Ukrainian casualties have reached 45,100, with 390,000 injured.

In a candid interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskiy provided an estimate of the Russian losses, which include 350,000 fatalities and between 600,000 to 700,000 injured.

He additionally noted the significant number of Russian soldiers missing in action, underscoring the devastating human impact of the nearly three-year-old war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

