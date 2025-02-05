Left Menu

Federal Workers Resign in Buyout Clash

U.S. government employee unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's plan to offer buyouts amid over 20,000 planned resignations. Alleging arbitrariness and a breach of federal law, unions contest the plan's viability and potential impact on government functionality, while the administration insists on its legality and voluntary nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:10 IST
U.S. government employee unions initiated a legal challenge against the Trump administration's buyout offer on Tuesday, which targets federal workers amidst thousands planning to resign. Unsatisfied with the administration's assurances, the unions argue the plan lacks legal grounding and could disrupt government operations.

The buyout offer provides 2 million federal workers the choice to resign with pay and benefits through September 30, in alignment with President Trump's government downsizing goals. Though voluntary, concerns persist regarding funding guarantees and the ramifications of mass resignations.

Despite assurances from the White House Office of Personnel Management, apprehension grows about the upcoming departure surge ahead of Thursday's deadline. Exemptions apply to essential public safety roles, but many civil servants challenge the administration's push towards private sector employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

